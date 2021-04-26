Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – BHP Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/7/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/23/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

3/16/2021 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

3/5/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BHP Group stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,683,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

