Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently:

4/19/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00.

4/19/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00.

4/15/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COP opened at $49.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.1% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 496,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114,826 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.8% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 314,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 76,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.