Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for D.R. Horton (DHI)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/23/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 4/15/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/17/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
  • 3/16/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

DHI opened at $98.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

