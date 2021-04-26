Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $840.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $825.00.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $825.00 to $860.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $862.00 to $939.00.

4/6/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $804.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

4/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

