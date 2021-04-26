Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Middleby (MIDD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

4/16/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $225.00.

3/8/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Middleby is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.06 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

