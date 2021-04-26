Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Procter & Gamble (PG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

4/22/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2021 – The Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

4/21/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

