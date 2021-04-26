Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently:

4/15/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.70 ($66.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.51 ($59.42) on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

