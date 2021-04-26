Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) recently:

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Rémy Cointreau SA has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

