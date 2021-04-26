Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

4/5/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $67.00.

3/3/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LNC stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.