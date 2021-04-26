Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA):

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

