Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently:

4/19/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

3/15/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $39.86. 13,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

