Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 25,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,602,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

