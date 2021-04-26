Weingarten Realty Investors’ (WRI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:WRI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

