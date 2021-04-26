Weingarten Realty Investors’ (WRI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

