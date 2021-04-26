Welch Group LLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

