Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 143,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 804,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 190,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

