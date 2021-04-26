Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Southern worth $39,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $64.58. 119,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

