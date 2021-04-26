Welch Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

