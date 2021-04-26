Welch Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $388.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The company has a market capitalization of $385.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $389.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

