Welch Group LLC Has $30 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.