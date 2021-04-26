Welch Group LLC Has $34.29 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QCOM traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.