Welch Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.54. 67,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

