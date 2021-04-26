Welch Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.13% of Contango Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.84. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.