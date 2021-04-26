Welch Group LLC Purchases 3,969 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.19. 61,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

