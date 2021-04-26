Welch Group LLC Purchases 6,217 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 240,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,691. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

