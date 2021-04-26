Welch Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.90. 5,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

