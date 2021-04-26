Welch Group LLC Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

