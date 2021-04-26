Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 281,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

