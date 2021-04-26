WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.57 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

