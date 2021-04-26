Wells Fargo & Company Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of AME remained flat at $$135.01 during trading hours on Monday. 2,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

