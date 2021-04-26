Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.24.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

