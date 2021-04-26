Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.