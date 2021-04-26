Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 8.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 440,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,056,535. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

