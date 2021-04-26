Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,390.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. 599,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,056,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

