Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.24.

Autoliv stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $106.12.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

