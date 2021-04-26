WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $38.19. WesBanco shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.