Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE WY opened at $38.20 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $10,420,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

