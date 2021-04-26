Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $39.40. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 324,906 shares trading hands.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

