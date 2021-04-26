WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $13.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 385.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,633,120 coins and its circulating supply is 720,633,119 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

