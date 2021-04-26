WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $12.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00038299 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,728,980 coins and its circulating supply is 720,728,979 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

