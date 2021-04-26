Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $35.48 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.