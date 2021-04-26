WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.17 Million

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $283.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.20 million and the highest is $284.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $284.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

