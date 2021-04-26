Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.72. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.