William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parsons in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Parsons stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Parsons by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

