William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.