William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

