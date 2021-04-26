William Blair Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ALHC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.07. 1,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

