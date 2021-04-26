William Blair Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

