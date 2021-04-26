William Blair Comments on Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GSHD stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

