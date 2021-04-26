William Blair Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.85.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $333.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.29 and a 200-day moving average of $279.40. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $153.09 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

